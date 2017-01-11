WWE News: WWE Raw viewership down despite the returns of Undertaker and Shawn Michaels

The BCS National Championship Game affected the red brand's viewership.

WWE misused Shawn Michaels during his return to Monday Night Raw

What’s the Story?

This week’s WWE RAW ratings and viewership took a hit mainly because of the BCS National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, which came down to the wire. RAW’s final rating drew 2.907 million viewers on Monday Night, which was down from last week’s 3.047 million viewers.

ESPN drew 24.391 million viewers for the National Championship game.

In case you didn’t know...

There was major hype regarding the returns of The Undertaker and The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Undertaker made a splash by announcing that he was going to be entering the Royal Rumble, while Shawn Michaels played more of a comedic role alongside Big Cass and Enzo Amore.

The heart of the matter

The hourly breakdown was as follows:

. First Hour: 3.014 million viewers (3.042 million viewers last week)

. Second Hour: 3.019 million viewers (3.159 million viewers last week)

. Third Hour: 2.689 million viewers (2.939 million viewers last week)

During the age demographics of 18-49, Raw finished in seventh place for the night of Monday.

What’s Next?

Shawn Michaels first feature film, Resurrection of Gavin Stone, comes out January 20th, 2017. Below is the official trailer of the movie:

Sportskeeda’s take

With Undertaker’s health concerns, he should be entering at either 28, 29, or 30. Shawn Michaels could make a surprise return, which I believe he will.