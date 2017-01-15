WWE News: WWE teasing the signing of Indian Basketball star Satnam Singh

by Carl Gac News 15 Jan 2017, 03:12 IST

Satnam Singh at the WWE performance center

What’s the story?

WWE has posted a short clip of Satnam Singh in a training session at the Performance Centre. With him looking like he is taking part in a tryout, there is potential that he could be about to sign a developmental contract with WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Satnam Singh became the first Indian-born basketball player to be drafted into the NBA when he was picked up by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015. He ended up playing for their affiliate team the Texas Legends, where he still plays till date. At 7 foot 2 inches tall, and only 21 years old, he could be a perfect fit for the WWE.

With rumors floating round that WWE could be looking to host an Asian Championship Tournament, much like the current UK Championship Tournament, they may be looking to sign athletes from Asia to increase their profile in some Asian countries.

The heart of the matter

The WWE have been attempting to build their footing in the Asian market for years. In late 2015, they launched the WWE Network in India, opening up their programming to one of the biggest potential audiences in the world. By signing someone like Satnam Singh, they could be looking to further increase viewership in the Indian market.

If the Asian Championship tournament is becoming a thing in the future, then Satnam Singh could be a great prospect for the WWE going forward.

What’s next?

If Satnam Singh does enough to impress during a tryout, then he could become the next Indian star to become a WWE Superstar. If WWE sees enough potential in him then he could be a great ambassador for the company in the Indian market.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With Singh being a good enough prospect to be drafted in the NBA he is obviously a great athlete. If WWE is looking to bring in Indian athletes then Satnam Singh could be the first of many talented men and women from the country to make an impression on the WWE.

In the past, we have seen the impact that men like the Great Khali had in WWE and wrestling as a whole. Satnam Singh could be the next in line to represent his countrymen in his native India.

