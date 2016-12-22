WWE NXT Results 21st December 2016, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

A huge main event to decide the next #1 contender

This week’s edition of WWE NXT finally gave us the #1 contender to Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Championship after an excellent fatal-4-way elimination #1 contender’s match. We also got an update on NXT’s women’s and tag-team divisions.

Without further ado, let’s get to the action.

Billie Kay vs Daria Berenato

Daria Berenato impressed but came up short

This match has been building since the episode of NXT after TakeOver: Toronto. The match was finally announced last week when Berenato challenged either Kay or Royce to a match last week on NXT.

Billie Kay came out accompanied by her partner-in-crime Peyton Royce, as usual. Berenato followed them out and looked like she was in no mood for games. Royce and Kay looked terrified as Berenato threw shadow punches after entering the ring.

Berenato went for a takedown as soon as the match started and followed it up with a sliding knee to Billie Kay’s back, causing her to crawl away to the ropes as she regrouped with Royce advising her. A distraction by Royce after Kay got back up caused a nearfall on Berenato but Berenato hit back with another takedown before hitting Kay with a volley of punches.

This caused Royce to drag Kay outside the ring and the two of them proceeded to walk away. This led to Berenato chasing them and clotheslining Royce before dragging Kay back into the ring. As Berenato looked to re-enter the ring, Royce jumped her room behind and sent her spine first into the ring before rolling her back in.

Kay then hit her with a running boot before picking up the pinfall.

Billie Kay def. Daria Berenato

Kay and Royce cut a promo after the match, warning the NXT women’s division not to mess with them. They then called out Asuka, which will surely be a mistake in the long run.