WWE Raw Results: Analysing and grading each segment (December 26th)

Reigns beats Owens clean again in a disappointing match...

Roman Reigns beat Kevin Owens clean once again, which was an awful decision

After last week’s mediocre episode of Raw, the red brand looked to bounce back with the final edition of 2016 as the build to the Royal Rumble 2017 slowly continues. Instead, they produced another lacklustre showing with poor segments and weak bookings, leading to one of the worst showings from the red brand since the brand split in July.

Bayley faced Charlotte once again, with Dana Brooke’s officiating influencing the result significantly, in a weak segment. Kevin Owens challenged Roman Reigns for the U.S. Title in the main event, overexposing their eventual match at the Royal Rumble PPV even more.

Besides these two matches (which were poor in their own right), weak and insignificant segments filled the show with Raw failing once again to provide interest for their brand. However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as there were a couple of entertaining segments among the mediocrity.

What were they? Let’s find out, as I analyse and grade each segment from the December 26th edition of WWE Raw.

Stephanie McMahon Argues with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins:

A weak opening segment that saw Rollins and Reigns’ lackluster partnership continue

Grade: 6.5/10

This was a decent opening segment that saw two matches set up for later on in the night. It was nice to see Seth Rollins continue to focus on Triple H, as ‘The Game’ should be his main priority heading into the Rumble.

It also made sense for Rollins to hassle Stephanie about her husband’s whereabouts. Reigns coming out was necessary as well, considering Rollins was asking for a match with Strowman despite both of them being attacked but his presence didn’t add much to the segment.

The tease of a Shield reunion was fun, and it seems WWE is planning something for the near future. But, Reigns and Rollins’ partnership continues to be overexposed. Hearing them talk about teaming up to take down Strowman should be exciting, but it is falling flat.

Reigns’ issues with Owens weren’t mentioned once here either, which is worrying. Promos are often a weak way to start the show, and this was no different. While it successfully set up Rollins vs. Strowman and Reigns vs. Owens for later, this was a mediocre segment to open the show that achieved little.

