WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 things that should not happen at the Pay-Per-View

Here are some mistakes that WWE needs to avoid at the biggest Rumble ever.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 16:11 IST

Here is a checklist of things WWE should avoid heading into the first pay-per-view of 2017

With only hours to go before the first pay-per-view of the New Year, The Royal Rumble looks like a card that's stacked and ready to deliver on a massive scale. We cannot remember a more unpredictable Royal Rumble match ever.

The rest of the card too is filled with potentially classic matches and match-of-the-year contenders. However, as we have seen time and again, WWE has a tendency to ruin even the most perfect scenarios.

Here are 5 things that WWE should try and avoid doing to ensure that this event goes off without a hitch. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.

#5 Having Braun Strowman win the Royal Rumble match

Strowman’s time will come, but hopefully not so soon

In a company filled with smaller athletes than in the days of yore, Braun Strowman stands out of the lot, in every sense. The massive giant has been one of Raw’s biggest successes, growing from the mid card to main event status.

With the kind of push he’s received recently, it is definitely not impossible to presume that he may go on to win the Royal Rumble. We sincerely hope that this is not the case.

While Strowman can certainly put on a decent match with a good worker like Sami Zayn, he’s not ready to main-event the biggest PPV event of the world's largest wrestling promotion just yet.

He's grown leaps and bounds over the past few months, and we are certain that he’s on his way to conquer great heights, but for now, there’s no shame in being eliminated by one of the other giants who will be participating this year.