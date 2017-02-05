WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe to start working RAW Live events soon

The WWE Live shows are going to get a big boost in their roster soon.

by Jeremy Bennett News 05 Feb 2017, 03:39 IST

Look for Samoa Joe on the road soon..

What’s the story?

According to PWMania.com and the Wrestling Observer, Samoa Joe will be hitting the WWE Live circuit for the Monday Night Raw brand. His opponents in these matches for the upcoming house shows is still up in the air due to the injury of Seth Rollins.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe debuted on the NXT brand in May of 2015, a little over 15 years after he made his professional wrestling debut. His attack on Seth Rollins on the Monday Night Raw after the Royal Rumble marked his main roster debut in the WWE; a debut that has been long overdue.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins was scheduled to take on Samoa Joe at WWE Fastlane on March 5th, but the plans will probably have to be rewritten after the initial diagnosis of Rollins’ injury states he is set to be out for eight weeks. There was a rumour that Joe may move to Smackdown and feud with John Cena, but his appearance on Raw live shows will definitely end that speculation for now.

What’s next?

On the next edition of Monday Night Raw, we may get some clarity on who Samoa Joe’s next feud will be with. Expect that feud to carry over into the house shows and WWE Fastlane next month.

Sportskeeda’s Take

For the casual WWE fans who may have never seen Samoa Joe before, it will be a treat to witness him in the ring live. As for Joe, he has to be ecstatic to finally have made it to the main roster of the WWE after being in the business since 1999. Much like AJ Styles, expect Samoa Joe to completely thrive under the bright lights of the WWE after a lengthy career elsewhere.

While there are no indications of who Samoa Joe will feud with next, some great candidates could include Sami Zayn, Cesaro, or a returning Finn Balor.

