WWE Rumors: WWE Officials high on Kevin Owens

by Anutosh Bajpai News 05 Jan 2017, 16:36 IST

He never fails to entertain the crowd

Kevin Owens has been a loud mouth throughout his current Universal Championship reign. This makes many wonder how much control Owens has over his on-screen character.

A report by Inquisitor reveals that Kevin has a huge influence over his on-screen gimmick. According to the site, officials are high on the Universal Champion. A big reason behind it is said to be the fact that he is not afraid to speak his mind backstage.

Owens is reportedly very much involved in the creative process for his character and officials are allegedly impressed with him because of the brilliant ideas he comes up with, along with the effort he puts while playing his role on screen.

Kevin Owens won the Universal Championship back in August last year and since then he has taken his character to the next level. Along with his best friend Chris Jericho, he has proven to be one of the cockiest but also entertaining wrestlers on WWE, proving himself to be one of the best performers on WWE TV in 2016.

According to the report, the Champion takes a lot of interest in all of his segments and makes them better with his ideas. A good example of this is the first edition of The Kevin Owens Show we saw on this week's episode of Raw.

As seen on the final segment of the first Raw of the year, a person was used as a sign for the talk show which was hilarious. Owens and Jericho used a cheap lawn chair as the seating arrangement for their guest, which was also nothing less than brilliant. Both these ideas are said to be Kevin Owens'.

Due to the fact that Owens has not been booked as a strong Champion in his current title reign, many thought that the NXT veteran will be pulled out of the spotlight once he allegedly loses his title at Royal Rumble.

However, if the latest report of officials being happy with him are true, then we can expect him to continue being one of the mainstays of Raw in 2017 as well, whether it be with, or without the belt.

Kevin Owens is one of the best overall performers in WWE locker room currently. With the reports of officials being high on him, it looks like this new year will also be the year of the former NXT Champion.

