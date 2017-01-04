WWE Rumors: Mickie James to be revealed as La Luchadora

Who will be revealed as the New La Luchadora?

by Simon Cotton News 04 Jan 2017, 15:51 IST

The New La Luchadora who will likely be revealed in the next few weeks

What’s the story?

Cage Side Seats reports that Mickie James may be introduced to the SmackDown brand via the La Luchadora angle involving Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss.

Many fans speculated that La Luchadora was Mickie James when the masked wrestler interfered in the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match, but it was reported that someone else was under the mask for the Wild Card SmackDown episode.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE introduced the La Luchadora character in the feud between Lynch and Bliss two weeks ago, on an episode of SmackDown when Bliss had a match with La Luchadora, who would reveal herself to be the Irish Lass Kicker in disguise.

A month before, Mickie James made her return to the company at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, where she lost against NXT Women’s Champion Asuka. On December 8th, 2016, she signed a deal to come back to the SmackDown brand.

What’s Next?

If this rumour turns out to be true, then the WWE will have made an interesting choice in the manner with they re-introduced Mickie James to the main roster.

Mickie James is an established women’s wrestler with a long list of accomplishments. She won the Women’s Championship five times, the Divas Championship once, and was a three-time Knockouts Champion in TNA.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has named her the Woman of the Year on two different occasions and she was ranked the Number one women’s wrestler in the PWI Female 50 of 2009.

The Three biggest Women’s Championships Mickie James has won in her career

Since she is such an established star, the idea that Mickie James would return to SmackDown under a mask may lead to a feud with Becky Lynch as an attraction match for WrestleMania. There have been no plans reported for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, so the WWE could have Mickie James use the La Luchadora angle to get into the title picture.

Another possibility is that Mickie James could become Bliss’s mentor seeing some of the similarities in their characters; which could still lead to a match between Lynch and James.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A program between Mickie James and Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, or any combination of the three could prove useful for the SmackDown Women’s Division. The feud between Lynch and Bliss has been going on for months now and could risk becoming stale without putting someone new into the mix or moving away from the feud in general.

The revelation of the new La Luchadora will definitely become something to look out for on SmackDown Live.

