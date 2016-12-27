WWE Rumors: Not many surprises planned for the 2017 Royal Rumble

Is WWE banking on the hype of Lesnar and Goldberg to carry the event?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 27 Dec 2016, 12:19 IST

This year’s Royal Rumble will be devoid of surprises

Royal Rumble is one WWE annual event that is hell bent on surprising the WWE Universe. With special appearances, spectacular returns and everlasting debuts, the Royal Rumble usually surprises the hell out of WWE fans mostly. But if rumours are to be believed, there won’t be that many surprises in this year’s Royal Rumble.

Cagesideseats reports that this year’s Rumble will have as few surprises as possible when it comes to the Royal Rumble match. The annual 30-man over the top rope battle Royal will house very few surprises to the WWE Universe as WWE is not worried about the event’s popularity this time around.

Given the kind of card WWE is fielding for the Rumble, it won’t be a huge surprise to agree to that fact. The card expected currently has some pretty interesting matches along with the usual Royal Rumble match. If rumours are to be believed, WWE will keep more of their surprise elements back and let the show run its course.

The current card will have Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns battle for the WWE Universal Championship as Chris Jericho hangs inside a shark cage high above the ring. Also, John Cena will try to get his hands on his sixteenth world championship as he goes against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

Other expected matches to take place as of now are The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose, Charlotte vs. Bayley, Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss. Also, the two tag team Championships are also expected to be on the line during the night along with the Cruiserweight Championship.

Apart from these spectacular matches, the annual Royal Rumble match will feature Brock Lesnar and Goldberg among others. Also, several top Superstars like Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Sami Zayn are also expected to be in the Royal Rumble match.

Given Goldberg and Lesnar’s popularity, WWE is sure that their face-off alone would make the match hit.

Thus, the promotion does not feel the need to pull off any more spectacular surprises for the event. That being said, WWE is still looking to pull up few surprises for the event like Tye “Perfect 10” Dillinger debuting at #10 and Samoa Joe debuting to the main roster at long last.

As for returns, there is no word on who will be returning at the event. There probably won’t be any returns for the event if one was to believe rumours.

