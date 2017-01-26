WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns may be crowned the new WWE Universal Champion at Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble pay per view might give the WWE Universe a new Universal Champion.

The ‘Big Dog’ may be in store for another Championship run

What’s the story?

WWE has updated its plans for post-Royal Rumble live events. Roman Reigns is now being advertised to take on Braun Strowman. It is possible that these developments are being built around a match between Reigns and Strowman at WrestleMania.

Allwrestlingnews.com reported that WWE has reverted to its original plans and may be booking Reigns in a match with Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman has been booked as a monster heel for the later part of 2016. The original plans were to have him face Roman Reigns with the Universal Championship on the line. But those plans had been replaced with a possible match with the Undertaker for Strowman.

The heart of the matter

The seeds of a rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were planted the day Reigns double speared Strowman with the assistance of Goldberg.

The idea was to get Roman Reigns over as an underdog going up against the more physically imposing and intimidating Braun Strowman. If this plan is to materialise for WrestleMania 33, then Reigns will be heading into the Showcase of Immortals as the WWE Universal Champion.

This means that Kevin Owens might be losing the belt to Roman this Sunday in the Royal Rumble pay per view.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns will have an opportunity to become a four-time world champion when he enters the San Antonio Alamodome this Sunday in a no disqualification match for the WWE Universal Championship. With Chris Jericho suspended over the ring in a Shark Cage, Reigns will have Kevin Owens all to himself.

Sportskeeda's take

Roman Reigns has not received the best of reaction from the WWE Universe since his ascent to the top of the WWE roster. His mic skills have often been criticised. Bringing him back to the main event scene and giving him the title may be a risky decision by WWE creative.

