WWE Rumors: What last night's RAW probably meant for Roman Reigns

28 Dec 2016

Last night’s RAW brought all us WWE fans a step closer to WrestleMania 33, and through the WWE network, there have been rumours doing the rounds of Roman Reigns’ plans on the path to being the Universal title holder.

According to Sky Sports, Seth Rollins and Reigns got together to deliver a KO on Kevin Owens and Chris Jeri-KO (as that’s what he’s calling himself now), that went on to show that Rollins and Reigns still have the same tag-team magic that they had back in the Shield.

It also prevented Kevin Owens from getting a chance at bagging about a dual title, which means that WWE does not want either Owens or Reigns to have dual titles to their credit. However, it does lend proof to the ongoing speculation that Reigns might actually be on his way to bagging the next Universal title.

But if Reigns ends up taking the title from Kevin Owens, where does it leave the two of them? The bigger question is, what would WWE do with their storyline for 2017?

"@BraunStrowman made a big mistake last week. He deserves a big fight, so that's exactly what I'm here for!" - @WWERomanReigns #RAW pic.twitter.com/TMuFTsuakR — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 27, 2016

According to Forbes Magazine’s latest reports, rumour has it that all our questions and queries regarding this would probably be answered. As of now, Roman Reigns is the only major fighter on board for the Royal Rumble, with WWE knowing what to do with him at the event.

Although it makes him look superior among a bunch of unknown wrestlers, it still portrays badly on WWE for the lack of a decent roster.

Forbes Magazine, in their report, said,

“It feels like the winner of the Sami Zayn-Braun Strowman will be a clear contender for the Universal Championship. If Reigns somehow wins that title, a Reigns-Strowman feud has potential to very entertaining with Reigns in the rare position as a vulnerable underdog. If Owens retains the Universal Championship, the Owens-Zayn backstory could be revived for a more meaningful title feud.”

But it wouldn’t be much of an issue if Reigns does end up taking the Universal title, considering the fact that he has had a pretty good winning streak in 2016.

Another rumour from Cageside Seats states that although Roman Reigns has had a banner year in 2016, he might not actually participate in the Royal Rumble event at all. However, they recommend all fans to not take these rumours as the Gospel and wait for further developments to take place, in order to have the final word.

“Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.”

So how convinced are you with these latest round of rumours?

