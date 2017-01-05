WWE Rumors: WWE may have Renee Young step into the ring although there are no such plans currently

We may see the Talking Smack host lace her boots for a match in the new year.

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Jan 2017, 15:45 IST

Renee Young had slapped the Miz when he called her out for being in a relationship with Dean Ambrose.

What’s the story?

According to the latest rumours from Cagesideseats.com, WWE has no plans for Renee Young to step into the ring, currently. However, that may change if the fans lobby for a match that will involve Renee Young as one of the participants.

Renee has been heavily involved in the Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz feud and there have been some instances, where it seemed that she might enter the squared circle for a match with Maryse or maybe even a mixed tag team match featuring Renee and Ambrose against Miz and Maryse.

In case you didn’t know...

It all started when the Miz publicly insulted Renee Young with some tawdry comments about her relationship with Dean Ambrose, during an interview on SmackDown Live.

Renee lost her composure and slapped the Miz right across the face and left the ring. Since then, the events have spiralled out of hand, culminating in Dean Ambrose winning the Intercontinental Championship from the Miz in the last episode of SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Renee Young was slapped by Maryse on SmackDown Live this past week, planting the seeds for a new rivalry. Daniel Bryan later addressed the situation on Talking Smack when he said that Maryse had been slapped with a $5000 penalty for attacking a non-competing Superstar.

Maryse had also hit Renee's boyfriend Dean Ambrose earlier in the night. She did it again during the Intercontinental Championship match between Ambrose and the Miz, and the referee got her evicted from ringside.

What’s next?

This rivalry is far from over as the Miz will look to redeem himself in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble. The Miz cut an intense promo to end Talking Smack, where he accused Renee Young of getting involved in a feud despite being a journalist.

The Miz pointed out that the entire WWE creative team was plotting against him and he would come back stronger.

Sportskeeda's Take

The Miz has cemented himself as one of the top heels in the company throughout 2016. His run with the Intercontinental Championship has redeemed the title and made it all the more prestigious. He had some fantastic matches in 2016 and looks poised to put on another stellar show at the Royal Rumble.

As far as Renee Young is concerned, she might as well start training at the performance centre because it looks like she will have to step into the ring in some capacity very soon.

