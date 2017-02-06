WWE Rumors: WWE may keep Seth Rollins on television during rehab

It looks like this Seth Rollins story is taking yet another surprise twist.

Rollins could continue to feature after all

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, WWE may be looking to keep Seth Rollins on television as he begins to rehabilitate his latest injury set back. Rollins encountered yet another issue with his knee last week on Monday Night Raw during a scripted attack by the former NXT Champion Samoa Joe.

In case you didn't know...

As you would've been able to tell if you watched the WWE 24 special, Rollins goes hard when it comes to rehab. The Architect will want nothing more than to be back in that ring, and after tearing his MCL once again, he will be more determined than ever to ensure that he doesn't miss WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that WWE will be "keeping his presence steady" on television, which suggests that the company plans to go ahead with the Seth vs. Triple H bout that has seemingly been in the works for over a year now. Everything is set to become a lot clearer starting tonight with the supposed update on his condition.

What's next?

The WWE Universe will know a great deal more about the whole situation following Monday night’s episode of Raw, and for now, all they can do is speculate about Rollins’ condition. It would seem as if they'll keep his role on TV to a minimum in order to avoid the risk of yet another issue, but Seth may feel differently if the rehab starts off well.

Sportskeeda's take

This feels like an incredibly risky move on the part of Vince McMahon if it is indeed true because aggravating that knee once again could cut some serious time off of Rollins' future career in professional wrestling. We feel as if the risk really isn't worth the reward, especially considering that they can always pick this match back up somewhere down the line.

There's no doubt that we want to see the match between Rollins and Triple H, but how effective can the former Money in the Bank holder really be in this capacity?

