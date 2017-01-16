WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho might be scrapped for WrestleMania

The feud might just happen at FastLane instead.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 16 Jan 2017, 15:46 IST

It looks like their friendship will not break anytime soon

What’s the story?

There is no clear picture as to what the card for WrestleMania is. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho was rumoured to be one of the matches for the night. However, it seems that it might not be the case anymore. And if latest rumours reported by Inquisitr are to be believed, the feud might be scrapped for the night.

In case you didn’t know...

The friendship between Jericho and Owens has been a little strained of late. With Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins trying to drive a wedge between them, the duo’s relationship looks like it might implode any second. But, as of now, apart from few jitters, the friendship seems to be intact.

Jericho became the United States Champion for the first time in his career; thus becoming a grand slam champion in WWE last week on Raw. The duo left the arena on a high, after capturing the US Championship in a hard fought battle against Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Many fans eagerly await the eventual capitulation of the friendship and latest rumours suggest that it might not happen at WrestleMania but at Fastlane instead. It is said that Vince McMahon has a vision for ‘Mania and the Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho bout might not be on the cards in that vision.

There have been several changes to the WrestleMania card and one of the feuds that have been scrapped for the night is Jericho vs. Owens. The main reason speculated for the shift apart from Vince’s vision is said to be Jericho’s commitments with Fozzy.

We have reported earlier that Jericho might indeed leave sooner than expected from WWE due to his commitments to Fozzy. As of now, there is no clear picture regarding Jericho’s availability at WrestleMania.

What’s next?

Chris Jericho will celebrate becoming the United States Champion for the first time next week on Raw. We can expect Roman Reigns to claim his rematch clause during that celebration. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens’ friendship may strain a bit more with Jericho’s Championship win and the resulting shenanigans.

With Jericho entering the Royal Rumble and having a potential opportunity to challenge Owens’ title at Mania, the latter might indeed be a little miffed in the upcoming weeks with Y2J.

Sportskeeda’s take

A match between Owens and Jericho would have been a cool addition to the WrestleMania card. Apart from the in-ring spectacle the two veterans might be able to put on at Mania, we might have witnessed some of the best promos in the history of pro-wrestling heading into the match. Let’s hope Vince changes his mind regarding this match.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com