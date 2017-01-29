WWE Rumours: Royal Rumble 2017 winner still undecided

The winner remains undecided within the WWE, with several possibilities still being considered.

Nothing has been set in stone yet regarding the winner of the match

What’s the story?

As per the rumours reported by AllWrestlingNews, the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble is still not set in stone and despite there being indications of a Randy Orton win in the Royal Rumble match over the past few days, all plans are currently subject to change.

In case you didn’t know

The dirt sheets had been reporting that the WWE had zeroed in on Randy Orton as the potential winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble Battle Royal match. These were the first rumours that directly stated that a winner for the Rumble match had been decided.

This year’s Royal Rumble is one of the most star-studded Rumble matches of all time and is stacked with several potential winners including Superstars such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, among others.

The heart of the matter

The winner of the Royal Rumble, as well as the complete list of entrants, are secrets that the WWE has been famously known to keep well-guarded, even in the age of the internet. The company does so in order to maintain the mystery element behind the match.

Even though rumours had been talking about Randy Orton being picked as the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble match, a new set of rumours has now come in.

The current rumours are stating that none of WWE’s plans for the winner of the Rumble are currently set in stone and the company is still exploring several possibilities, with the name of the actual winner still undecided, despite there being a shortlist of potential winners.

WWE have been known for their twists during the Royal Rumble match in the past, and this year is no exception. Them not having a winner decided yet for the match is very believable considering the fact that several Superstars and storylines could equally benefit from the outcome going in their favour.

There is no clear winner of the Royal Rumble and if these rumours are to be believed, then the word within the company is that they don’t know either, not just yet.

What’s next?

The Royal Rumble match is under 24 hours away at the time of writing this article and promises to be a star-studded spectacle, potentially the greatest Royal Rumble match of all time.

As fans await the event with bated breaths and excitement, only time will tell which Superstar manages to walk out with the victory.

Sportskeeda’s take:

The protection of kayfabe and booking decisions is one of the most important elements of modern-day wrestling. Spoilers, in the past, have wreaked havoc on surprises and plans and it is understandable why the company is keeping the eventual decision so well-protected.

In the end, it only helps give the fans an even better event that they can enjoy when the mystery of the entrants and the eventual winner is maintained.

