WWE Rumors: WWE planning potential split or heel turn for New Day

The former Tag Team Champions have a lot of changes to look forward to in the coming weeks.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 13 Jan 2017, 15:53 IST

They have proven to be the most entertaining tag team of 2016

What's the story?

Ever since they lost their Tag Team Championships, many have complained that the New Day have become a bit stale. And if the latest reports from Dailywrestlingnews are to be believed, big changes may be coming in the way of the former tag champs very soon.

According to the site, there are a couple of ideas being discussed within WWE for the future of The New Day. The ideas include a possible heel turn as well as a potential split.

In case you didn' know...

After holding the titles for 483 days, The New Day lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to the team of Sheamus and Cesaro during the RoadBlock: End of The Line PPV last year. After failing to recapture the Championships during their rematch on the December 26th episode of Raw, the trio has moved away from the title picture.

In the past couple of weeks, we have seen them involved in a feud with Titus 'O Neil, which is believed to have no long term implications behind it and is considered to be a filler storyline.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports, the merchandise sales of the New Day is the primary reason officials are considering the changes in their character. They are said to be still moving but are not as hot as they once were.

What's next?

The New Day recently announced their participation in the Royal Rumble match, and the upcoming PPV feels to be a perfect stage to introduce the new direction for the former Tag Team Champions.

If they have to turn heel, they can use heel tactics to stay in the Battle Royale as long as they can and presumably attack any babyface after getting eliminated. Or the trio can turn on each other during the match, initiating their run as singles competitors once again.

SportsKeeda's take

The New Day has proven to be one of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE in the past couple of years. However, now as WWE does not appear to have any long-term plans for them, the decision of splitting them up looks to be a sensible one.

This way, they can be reunited later in their careers when the circumstances are right, instead of turning them heel and overdoing their characters to a point where a possible reunion starts looking absurd.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com