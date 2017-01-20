WWE / TNA News: Drew Galloway on idea for WWE return promo with Vince McMahon, how the arrival of Nexus destroyed his ‘The Chosen One’ character

Galloway said that he has always imagined doing a 'pipebomb' promo with the WWE Chairman.

Drew Galloway has made a name for himself since leaving the WWE

What’s the story?

TNA superstar Drew Galloway was the special guest in a recent episode of The Ross Report and he spoke to legendary commentator Jim Ross about the promo he wants to cut with Vince McMahon if he returns to the WWE. He also explained how his ‘The Chosen One’ character got destroyed due to the arrival of The Nexus faction.

In case you didn’t know…

Throughout his tenure with the WWE, which lasted from 2007 to 2014, Galloway wrestled under the ring name ‘Drew McIntyre’. Although the Scottish wrestler did not enjoy a great amount of success during his run in the company, he did win the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship (alongside Cody Rhodes) one time each.

Drew Galloway was released from his WWE contract in June 2014 and has wrestled for a number of different promotions ever since. Despite being associated primarily with TNA at present, he continues to work for Evolve, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Insane Championship Wrestling as well as on the independent circuit.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with Jim Ross, Galloway said that he was portraying his gimmick as Vince McMahon’s blue-eyed boy, ‘The Chosen One’ when The Nexus faction came along. Soon enough, McMahon was taken off TV after being attacked by the group which, according to him, affected his storyline adversely and left him clueless about what’s next for him.

This is what ‘The Scottish Dragon’ had to say:

“I look back and my character was Vince's guy, 'The Chosen One' and the Nexus storyline did come along at the same time as I was doing that character. And they wrote Vince off of TV, which, obviously, affected my storyline dramatically not having Vince anymore and the feud I was having with Teddy Long where I was abusing him every week and suddenly he has the power. We got a little bit of mileage out of him getting his revenge on me, but it was just, 'where do we go next?”

About his idea for cutting a ‘pipe-bomb style’ promo with Vince if he ever returned to the WWE, Drew Galloway said that he has always imagined doing something like that. He explained that he would talk to the WWE Chairman about signing up with his company at an early age, becoming his ‘Chosen One’, struggling to make his mark and being released, reinventing himself and returning to him after having established himself.

‘The Captain’ stated:

“I always imagined a 'pipebomb', 'Stone Cold' [Austin] 3:16 promo. What would happen if Drew Galloway and Vince McMahon were in the ring with a live microphone and I just spoke my mind about signing when I was 21, giving my life over to him for my dreams, speaking about 'The Chosen One' thing, speaking about the 3MB thing, speaking about being released, reinventing myself, taking over the world and becoming 'Wrestling's Chosen One', and then coming back with him. And doing that back and forth. That's about as real as it gets.”

What next?

Drew Galloway’s TNA contract is due to expire next month and the word is that he will not be signing a new deal with the company. So there is a high possibility that the superstar may be intent on heading back to WWE shores.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Galloway’s stocks have certainly been on the rise a great deal ever since he left the WWE and this might just be the perfect time for him to return to the company and show his true worth.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com