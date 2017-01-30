WWE Top 5 Rumors of the week and analysis: 29th January, 2017

Retirement of a legend, WrestleMania 34 main event and much more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 02:46 IST

Hunter to retire?

With Royal Rumble on the horizon, it is understandable why the rumour mill is filled with speculation about the pay-per-view. It would be obvious to include rumours about Rumble in the list, so we are going to take a different route here and take a look at those rumours that did not have Rumble as the focus point.

Bray Wyatt was a surprising name that poked up this week and he seems to be heading for an interesting spell in the company. There were rumours involving Kurt Angle, Triple H and many others as well.

As usual, we are going to take a look at the top rumours and the chances of them materialising.

#5 Bray Wyatt to have run as champion in 2017

Up for a title run?

After being on the main roster for more than two years, Bray Wyatt finally got his hands on some gold recently when he teamed up with Randy Orton to win the SmackDown Tag Team championships. While the reign was short lived, Bray breaking the jinx was important and apparently, there are plans to let him have another championship run this year.

With the main event scene of SmackDown being shallow, WWE would need to inject some star power into the title scene once WrestleMania is wrapped up.

The entry of Bray would be a refreshing change and letting him hold the WWE championship will certainly make matters interesting. Bray is also a good choice to hold the Intercontinental championship as well.