WWE/NXT News: Scott Dawson dislocates finger at an NXT Live event in Houston

A dislocated little finger is not going to shelve a 'Top Guy'....

by Jeremy Bennett News 28 Jan 2017, 09:33 IST

A finger popped out of place for Scott Dawson in Houston last night...

What’s the story?

NXT had a live show in Houston, Texas on January 26th, and WrestlingInc reported that Scott Dawson, one-half of The Revival, dislocated his pinky in a match. After the show, Dawson would tweet the following:

Dislocated my finger. Popped it back in place own my on because I'm REALLY tough. No break. See ya tonight #NXTDallas. pic.twitter.com/OavycE8Dd2 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 27, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

NXT Takeover San Antonio will be the first Takeover special without the Revival since NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in August 2015. They have basically done everything they can in NXT. There is speculation that The Revival will get the main roster call-up shortly before or after WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter...

As you can see from Scott Dawson’s tweet, he’s okay and will be good to go for the January 27th NXT show in Dallas, Texas on the eve of NXT Takeover: San Antonio. It will more than likely just be more about managing pain than anything for Dawson.

What’s next?

In addition to the house show tonight in Dallas, The Revival will have a match prior to the live event Saturday for the following week’s NXT television taping. They had quite the run of NXT Takeover appearances, and that streak of six will end with NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s definitely good news that it wasn’t anything more than a dislocated pinky for Scott Dawson. While their impressive run of Takeover matches ends this Saturday, we definitely would like to see The Revival to be as healthy as possible right now because the call-up to the main roster could come up at any time right now once there is a spot to put them in.



Where they end up is anyone’s guess. Smackdown has better match-up opportunities, but Monday Night Raw needs more depth in the tag division, especially if Gallows & Anderson defeat Sheamus & Cesaro and they decide to break-up the current tag champions.