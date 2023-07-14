Clip of CM Punk wrestling in a strip club resurfaces on social media: Is it real or fake? 

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in wrestling today. In his career that has spanned over 20 years, Punk has been part of many iconic moments that have helped him create a legacy. However, to achieve the status he has today, The Second City Saint had to pay his dues and work like any other upcoming superstar would.

Recently, a video related to CM Punk has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, two men are seen wrestling at a strip club. Fans online are claiming that one of the men involved in the match is Punk. Since then, many have been wondering if the video is real or fake.

The answer to this question is the video is indeed real. On November 13, 2004, Punk faced Homicide at FIP Fallout Night 2. The match was a Falls Count Anywhere match. While the bout between the two started inside a ring, both men made their way out of the venue.

This led to Punk and Homicide brawling inside a strip club. After a brief brawl at the club, the two went to the parking lot to continue their fight. After some action there, Homicide delivered a piledriver to the Straight Edge Superstar and secured a win.

CM Punk secured his first victory over Samoa Joe last week

From wrestling in strip clubs to performing under the bright lights of some of wrestling's biggest promotions, CM Punk has come a long way. In the process, he also contributed a lot to wrestling, and last week fans witnessed his brilliance at AEW Collision.

In the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup on AEW Collision, Punk faced Samoa Joe in a historic match. The reason this match was historic is that the two were coming face to face for the first time in 18 years. While it was historic, this match was also important to Punk as he had never secured a win against Joe in seven outings.

However, on Saturday, that changed. Despite Joe dominating Punk in the match, the latter showed a lot of resilience to endure the attacks. Toward the end, The Second City Saint used a victory roll to secure the win. For the first time in his career, fans were delighted to see Punk win against Samoa Joe.

Following this victory, CM Punk will now face Ricky Starks in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament next week. Starks defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to reach the finals.

The contest between Punk and Starks will be interesting to watch as AEW fans will finally have a winner crowned for the Owen Hart tournament next week.

