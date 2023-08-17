Did AEW take a subtle dig at tense CM Punk situation on Dynamite? Taking a look at the clues!

Last week, AEW Collision had the ingredients to be remembered for the right reasons. However, CM Punk's post-show comments garnered more traction, and controversy has followed the show all week long. After the cameras stopped rolling on Saturday night, Punk cut an unkind promo about "Hangman" Adam Page.

The damage done by this promo was taken a step further when Page, who was sent to shoot a pre-taped segment in Greensboro, was reportedly refused entry. Adding to the issue, Ryan Nemeth, who famously dissed Punk on social media a few months ago, was flown in to appear on Collision but was later told he was not needed for the show.

While these incidents led to an uncomfortable situation, this week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan might have subtly acknowledged the controversy. The AEW boss was seen showing an authoritative stance when it came to Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF.

Khan's authoritative stance comes after he received a lot of criticism for not speaking about Punk's issue backstage. Despite having the opportunity to speak about the Punk situation on the Battleground Podcast, Khan said he had no comments and instead praised the August 12th edition of AEW Collision.

WWE veteran defends CM Punk over the latter's promo against Adam Page

Since CM Punk delivered the berating promo against Adam Page after AEW Collision on August 12th, the 44-year-old has become the subject of discussion amongst most wrestling fans. Punk's promo against Hangman received mixed reviews.

While the majority believed that Punk was not right to mock Page, a former WWE veteran has come to the support of The Second City Saint. During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opined that Punk's promo was a rub for Adam Page. He said he looked at the situation in several different ways. Booker T said:

"Anything goes in a promo. For me, like family, I'm not gonna bring family into play or anything like that. That's just me. But as far as the stuff CM Punk is doing with Hangman Page, it's a rub for Hangman Page because he's not as big of a star as CM Punk. CM Punk saying something about Hangman Page might spark an interest and people want to see something. I look at it in several different ways, I really do."

While Punk has apologized to Adam Page since delivering this promo, it will be interesting to note whether the effects of it still linger. Considering many stars were sent home during last week's AEW Collision, one can only imagine the morale backstage.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here