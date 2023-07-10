Former WWE Champion to turn heel for the first time in over 9 years on AEW Collision this week? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion CM Punk's heel turn has been one that is heavily anticipated, as across his career, many of his iconic moments came when he was a heel. That turn could come sooner than ever, and here's how.

The former WWE Superstar's last heel turn was almost a decade ago, and as of now, there is a huge window of opportunity for the perfect heel turn. As of late, the Second City Saint is on the receiving end of a mix of boos and cheers, and in certain shows, he receives thunderous boos from the crowd. This immediately marks him as someone people aren't rooting for.

Next is the fact that he is in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. This trophy is up for grabs, and this could be the chance that Punk takes "dirty" measures to win it all.

May this be via a dirty pin, referee distraction, or use of outside objects, there are many possibilities for him to find a way to guarantee his victory. In the case that he losses, we could see a vicious attack coming from the multi-time champion post-match that would still cement his heel turn.

Current champion talks about his interaction with former WWE Superstar CM Punk at Forbidden Door

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada recently talked about his interaction with former WWE Champion CM Punk a few weeks ago at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Both superstars had matches that same night, with Punk facing Satoshi Kojima for the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament match and Sanada defending his title against Jungle Boy.

Talking to the Official website of NJPW, Sanada talked about his short conversation with The Second City Saint and how Punk immediately had good things to say about his title belt.

“When I was over with AEW, I felt how important that IWGP label is. I got to chat with CM Punk, and he was like ‘That belt is the coolest.’”

He then went on to say how it was surreal that a world-renowned superstar like CM Punk took notice of him.

“You know, for a CM Punk to know who you are and what you’re doing, that speaks to how widely the IWGP Champion is known.”

This could potentially be CM Punk's highly-awaited heel turn, and this will definitely change the trajectory of things on the promotion.

Are you supporting a heel change from Punk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

