"He would've b**ch slapped Dean Ambrose" - Paul Heyman recalls when Jon Moxley p*ssed WWE legend off with his demeanour

Paul Heyman once took a shot at AEW star Jon Moxley(fka Dean Ambrose) for his attitude while appearing on a podcast with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Jon Moxley has been called out multiple times for his drinking habit and terrible attitude on a few occasions. Legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman also once commented on Mox's behavior during his appearance on the Broken Skull sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While talking to Austin a few years ago, Ambrose was behaving strangely, and that, in a way, frustrated Stone Cold as well. While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Heyman reflected on Dean's attitude:

"Ask Steve Austin how he feels about Dean Ambrose. I’m sure he’s [imitating Austin] ‘God damn that kid came on my podcast, and I don’t know what the hell, I ask him a question, and he acts like he’s half asleep on me’. If Steve Austin could have come out of retirement at that moment, he would have b**ch slapped Dean Ambrose all over the stage. It’s the truth. That’s Dean Ambrose’s persona.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline further added:

"That’s who Vince McMahon wants Dean Ambrose to be, and that’s who Dean Ambrose is. If Dean Ambrose had done something so egregious that Vince McMahon didn’t like it, then Dean Ambrose wouldn’t be working here anymore. So obviously, he’s doing something that Vince McMahon likes, whether we like it, you like it, or somebody else likes it or not, that’s a matter of conjecture.” [From 01:50 to 02:35]

Paul Heyman also responded to Jon Moxley calling Brock Lesnar Lazy

At WrestleMania 32 back in 2016, Jon Moxley competed against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in a no-holds-barred match. The bout had huge expectations but apparently failed to deliver.

Moxley later expressed his frustrations with Lesnar, calling him out for his allegedly lazy attitude heading into the match. However, it didn't go well with Brock's advocate, Paul Heyman, as he fired back at Mox and also people calling Brock Lazy:

“Anybody who thinks Brock Lesnar is lazy is not taking a look at the right circumstances. Come on, lazy!? Lazy got him to an NCAA Division I Heavyweight championship? Lazy had him knock out Randy Couture in his fourth MMA fight? The greatest heavyweight champion of all time in UFC." [From 02:37 to 02:55]

Considering the statements by Paul Heyman, he is leaving no stone unturned while expressing his thoughts on Jon Moxley.

