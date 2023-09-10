Is AEW better after CM Punk's termination? Looking at the possibility

It has been a week since CM Punk's dismissal from AEW, following the results of investigations regarding his backstage altercation with Jack Perry. Has the promotion gotten better since his termination?

The issues with CM Punk began in September 2022, during the Brawl-Out incident. This led to four stars getting suspended, and the alleged need to create another show, as a manner of separating the two parties. Punk was the main event of Collision, and those close to him became stars of the show as well.

Now that Punk is no longer at Collision, other stars have taken over, and have moved on to become the main attraction. Samoa Joe, Bullet Club Gold, FTR, and Christian Cage were among those that started having more traction following Punk's release. Those who frequented Dynamite could now head over to Collision to make appearances, such as the Young Bucks as seen last week.

The absence of Punk meant that there was no hard brand split at all. The addition of the "Real" World Championship was an indication that Collision was possibly leaning in that direction, but now that the champion is no more with the promotion, all other champions now have the freedom, and opportunity, to go and defend their titles on Collision.

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell claims CM Punk will go to WWE within the next few months

Dutch Mantell recently addressed CM Punk's release from AEW. He believed that Punk knew what he was doing, and had a backup plan for the situation, and that was trying to get back to WWE if he were to be released.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell discussed his theory that Punk would go back to WWE within the next 3-4 months. He explained how CM Punk would benefit from going to WWE, rather than staying with AEW, and how he must have seen this, and strategized his plans should an exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion happen.

"He knew exactly what he was going to do, because this benefits him much more than staying with AEW. I don't think he wants the booker's job anyway. Booker's job, you've got to worry about everyone else's job. CM Punk, he just wants to worry about his stuff. I think we're going to see him in WWE. We're going to see him in WWE within 3-4 months." [16:07 - 16:34]

Although Punk was a huge draw for AEW, they'll still be able to manage just fine without him, as they have an already stacked roster. They were able to build themselves from 2019 to 2021 without him, so they can continue bringing wrestling to the highest level without him, every week.

Do you think AEW is better without CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.