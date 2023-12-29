3-time WWE champion comments after unexpected AEW debut this week

A popular WWE veteran made his presence felt just before the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite this week. Almost 24 hours later, he sent out a message to his fans.

The star in question is Scott Taylor, fka Scotty 2 Hotty. He made his debut for WWE during the Attitude Era as part of the Too Cool stable alongside Rikishi and Brian Christopher (fka Grand Master Sexay). He even worked as a trainer for the company before requesting his release in 2021 and joining rival competitor AEW as a producer.

Scott made his All Elite in-ring debut in a dark match last night on Dynamite. He teamed up with Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed to compete against the team of Daddy Magic, The Gunns, and Cool Hand Angelo Parker. Moreover, he hit his famous WORM during the closing moments of the match to secure the win for his team.

Following his impressive debut, the three-time WWE champion took to X to upload videos and pictures from his match, stating that his kids got to see him wrestle in the arena for the first time that they would remember.

"Last night I was able to do this in an arena with my kids in the audience for the first time that they are old enough to remember it. Thank you to @RealBillyGunn & @TonyKhan for making this happen. A personal career highlight for me," he wrote.

Scott Taylor made his in-ring debut to his popular WWE entrance theme

A highlight from Scott Taylor's AEW in-ring debut was his entry to the popular 'Too Cool' theme music from the WWE days.

A report by Fightful Select noted that the music was part of the library AEW had licensed back in 2022. It also helped them gain access to Jeff Hardy's music for his debut.

Furthermore, they also reported that Scott has been considered for matches over the last few months, not before it finally happened last night.

