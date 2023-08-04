31-year old star says she got "imposter syndrome" after coming to AEW

A 31-year-old shared her experience of getting imposter syndrome after signing the contract with the AEW.

Sadie Gibbs debuted in AEW in 2019 and participated in Women's Casino Battle Royale on All Out Pay-Per-View. However, during her short career in Tony Khan's company, she participated in only a few matches before the lockdown led to travel issues for the English Wrestler. She was released by the Jacksonville-based company in August 2020.

During an interview with Wrestlezone, Sadie Gibbs talked about developing imposter syndrome after signing her contract with AEW.

Gibbs elaborated that she was confident, had self-belief, and was passionate about wrestling. But it all changed when she signed the contract, and she lost her confidence, feeling she didn't deserve all that.

"I think the moment I got to All Elite Wrestling, I had this imposter syndrome all of the sudden. I was so confident up to that point with everything I was doing, I had so much self belief. I was like nothing was going to stand in my way, I love this too much, I’ve got so much drive and passion. But the moment I got signed, it was like this imposter [thing where I thought], what are you doing here, you don’t deserve this," said Gibbs. [H/T Fightful]

Gibbs added that her mental condition worsened after getting released from AEW due to the lockdown. However, she eventually started getting back on her feet after focusing on herself and her healing.

The former AEW further shared that she feels like a different person and is more grounded and self-aware than ever.

"Then obviously like I said, the lockdown kicked in the release and I think over time, that mentality just got a little worse through lockdown and then I just found myself getting back on my feet gradually. I went to [a place] a couple of times and managed to get there and do Helium retreats. I just really went within and focused on myself and healing and since that, I feel like a different person going back into it if that makes sense. [I feel] more self aware, more grounded, I don’t think I was very grounded before." [H/T Fightful]

Sadie Gibbs is gearing up for an in-ring return three years after being released by AEW

Gibbs announced her retirement from wrestling in April 2021, following her release from AEW, through an Instagram post.

However, she is planning a return to the wrestling ring and already has a match lined up for November in Germany. In an interview with WrestleZone, she talked about her opponent and her current preparations for the return.

"At the moment, I’ve got one match lined up, which is November, and that’s in Germany. So yeah, I was their DWA Champ for a while. I’m not sure, we’ve got one person in mind who it’s gonna be with, and she’s also from Germany, and she’s a very good wrestler. I’ve watched her a long time. We’ll see if anything comes clear because that’s a long way off, but like I said, it’s getting the gear made. Once that’s all in my hands, it will all feel real," Gibbs said. [H/t Fightful ]

During the interview, Gibbs also expressed her desire to return to a wrestling ring by October end.