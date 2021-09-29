"One of the last super-organic talents to come out of WWE" - Cody Rhodes on former world champion being a massive signing for AEW

Ahead of the release of his reality show, Rhodes To The Top, AEW star Cody Rhodes spoke to Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement. During the interview, he was asked about one of the promotion's latest signings, Bryan Danielson.

Rhodes revealed that he and Danielson used to ride together at one point when they were both in WWE. He added that signing someone of The American Dragon's caliber to the roster was huge for AEW:

"We rode together pre and just entering the Yes Movement. Pre-Yes Movement I'd say had been a little bit of a darker, more melancholy time. Things weren't going exactly great and it was interesting that the man, the human being, has never really changed - just an honest to a fault, no pun intended to MJF, but a genuine salt of the earth... you hear very little negative ever about Bryan Danielson. That's because he's the utmost professional and I'm so glad he connected with fans in the way he did. He's really one of the last super-organic talents to come out of WWE, when they were headed towards WrestleMania 30, the whole nature of it was so amazing."

"So far with Bryan, what a free agent to get he can really help with his own star power. The dude can go out there and play the greatest hits and fans would be happy but he's not going to do that. He's going to push himself even more," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes recently returned to AEW television

The American Nightmare recently returned to All Elite Wrestling, coming out on Dynamite as Malakai Black confronted his co-host on The Go Big Show, Rosario Dawson. Rhodes then faced Malakai Black at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, losing after Black spat out some sort of mist into his eyes.

It looks like Cody Rhodes and The Nightmare Family's feud against Malakai Black is set to continue.

