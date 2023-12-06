AEW could pull off massive swerve with Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) storyline with Christian Cage, says legend (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, has recently been embroiled in a storyline with Christian Cage in AEW. While the two stars are quite clearly against each other, a legendary wrestling journalist believes things may unexpectedly switch up soon.

After joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Rated-R Superstar's first move was to attempt to convince Christian to turn into a babyface. However, that has not worked out quite well according to plan, as the two have tussled even more in the last few weeks. In the next episode of AEW Dynamite, Copeland and Cage are set to go up against each other in a singles match.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter stated that instead of Adam Copeland turning heel, as many believe, Christian would be the one to change his ways.

"Somebody asked me today. They said do I think that Adam [Copeland] was gonna turn heel and go with [Christian]... I think it's gonna be the other way around. Fans wanna see them as a tag team again, as a babyface tag team. Even if it is just one time, I am looking forward to that," Bill Apter said. [30:26 - 30:41]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

As of now, what AEW has in store for fans regarding the storyline remains to be seen.

Do you think Adam Copeland and Christian Cage should form a tag team in AEW in the upcoming future? Sound off in the comments section below!

