AEW's latest hiring confirmed 

A new AEW hiring has been confirmed as the company looks forward to a prosperous 2024 following the hugely successful Dynasty pay-per-view earlier this month. Jeremy Flynn has been hired as All Elite Wrestling's Senior Marketing Director of Live Events, signalling a new era for the promotion.

While AEW has garnered respectable viewership and numbers since its inception in 2019, they are yet to test the waters when it comes to conducting Live Events. WWE has been active in the Live Event circuit for years, which has played a big role in helping its performers strike a chord with fans across the globe.

Now, it looks like Tony Khan's promotion is finally gearing up to step up their game. Jeremy Flynn, who has previously worked for PBR (Professional Bull Riders) has revealed that he has joined AEW as its Senior Marketing Director of Live Events:

"The last two years with the @PBR was amazing and I am so grateful for the opportunity. I am excited to start a new chapter as the Senior Marketing Director of Live Events for @AEW ! There are so many amazing things happening here and I’m excited to be a part of the journey," tweeted Jeremy Flynn.

Flynn confirmed joining the company following a report by Fightful Select that disclosed he was the newest name to have signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan plans to make more AEW hirings in 2024

All Elite Wrestling has brought in big-ticket names like Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay since the beginning of the year. However, fans can expect quite a few more signings throughout the year.

A few weeks back, Tony Khan confirmed that he plans to be "very aggressive" in bringing in more credible names under the company's umbrella in 2024. While it remains to be seen who's next on Khan's radar, it's safe to say the company will continue to lure big names even in the coming months and years.

