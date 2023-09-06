AEW slowly erasing CM Punk after his release - Reports 

AEW has begun what could be called a 'scraping away' of the very existence of CM Punk in the roster. What they are now doing are simply repercussions of a decision that has rocked the industry and have current as well as former wrestlers and wrestling entities speak out.

According to PWInsider, AEW has started removing images and any merchandise that has the likeness or is affiliated with CM Punk. This means that merchandise with the iconic X sign will no longer be available on the official website.

There's conversation circling around about Punk, his sacking, and his future. Some fans even think he will make an appearance on RAW and face off against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Earlier, WWE had pulled the merchandise of Sasha Banks and Naomi when they left the company in 2022. After Snoop Dogg signed up with AEW in 2022, WWE removed a clothing line that they had in mind with Snoop, celebrating The Undertaker's retirement. In 2019, when CM Punk's wrestling future was uncertain, he is said to have pulled all of his merchandise himself from clothing retailers.

Companies removing proof of the very existence of a wrestler from their roster is not new. WWE had scraped off the names of the likes of Hulk Hogan from their rosters and merchandise page, after they either snubbed the company or were embroiled in a real-life, out-of-the-ring controversy.

EC3 wants CM Punk in the NWA

While the controversy about Punk's exit isn't dying, there's another conversation going on about where he will wrestle next. Former WWE wrestler and current NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 has given his two bits about it, saying that he'd prefer seeing Punk in NWA. He said on UnSKripted:

"To have him [Punk] come in would be a game-changer, and I think our locker room has a more professional atmosphere sometimes. So, I don’t think the shenanigans [and] tomfooleries of the intertwining’s and dramatics would take place as much as people striving to be the best versions of themselves. And the best version of anybody is EC3 as the Worlds Heavyweight Champion."

