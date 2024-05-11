AEW star blasts Swerve Strickland's selfish actions that led to his attack this week

An AEW star has blasted Swerve Strickland's past selfish actions to justify his attack on the latter this week. The talent in question is Brian Cage.

Strickland, who captured the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe at Dynasty 2024, has his hands full with Christian Cage, who is set to challenge him for his belt at Double or Nothing 2024. After suffering a vicious assault last week at the hands of The Patriarchy, Swerve called out The Instant Classic on the recent episode of Dynamite and brought The Mogul Embassy with him. However, the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions turned on Strickland, attacking the latter and slamming him through the announcer's desk.

Brian Cage explained his actions in a backstage interview after the show and summarized his justification in a tweet later. The former FTW Champion pointed out how Strickland teamed with Christian Cage instead of with him against Sting and Darby Allin at All In 2023.

He also mentioned the assistance he provided The New Flavor during his Texas Death Match against Hangman Page. After winning the World Championship, he accused the 33-year-old star of ignoring his faction members.

"Brought the wrong cage to London, uses me to get his big win during his match of the year blood bath, then pretends like we don't exist after he wins world title. Sounds like we got scr*wed and swerve got swerved," Cage wrote.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland responded to recent betrayal

Like Brian Cage, his Mogul Embassy stablemates, The Gates of Agony, also addressed their betrayal of Swerve Strickland in a backstage segment after AEW Dynamite. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona accused him of being given opportunities they were never considered for, blaming Swerve's greed and selfishness.

Strickland did not take long to respond to his former allies. Taking to X/Twitter, he posted a photograph of himself with a steel chain wrapped around his hand, seemingly hinting at retaliation from his side.

Whether Swerve Strickland will successfully defend his title against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas remains to be seen.

