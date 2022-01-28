"S***" - AEW star's one-word response to Tony Khan's new signing announcement

AEW recently added Danhausen to its stacked roster. Tony Khan took to Twitter to welcome the new star, as he's done in the past. The announcement was well received by many fans, but one star isn't happy at all.

MJF has some history with Danhausen, and the revelation that he's joining Khan's promotion didn't sit well with The Salt of the Earth. He took to Twitter to respond to the news; due to the expletive used in his message, the original tweet is backlinked.

"...S***," wrote MJF.

The very nice, very evil star has been teasing his move to All Elite Wrestling for quite some time. In a comical tweet, Danhausen accidentally signed with A&W, a resturant business. He even listed CM Punk, Tony Khan, and Billy Gunn as his references.

Luckily for Danhausen, he ended up signing with the correct company, where he can make all the "sacks of monies" he can.

Could AEW have Danhausen and MJF cross paths in the future?

Danhausen and MJF once shared a booth at New York Comic Con. Since their appearance together, the two have had t-shirts sold on PWTees.

AEW has quite a number of tag teams already, and Friedman even belongs to a stable at the moment. Still, though both stars have very little in common, the company could pair them up, given their previous history. For the same reason, they could clash at some point down the road.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD



m.youtube.com/watch?v=6kEFJO… Danhausen and his also very great and evil rich friend @The_MJF had a blast together at @NY_Comic_Con . Watch the full video or be cursed. Danhausen and his also very great and evil rich friend @The_MJF had a blast together at @NY_Comic_Con. Watch the full video or be cursed. m.youtube.com/watch?v=6kEFJO… https://t.co/PEUNvP5RZL

Danhausen has also been very active in some back-and-forth banter with the sons of Billy Gunn. The new signee has been pushing for the duo to be called "The A** Boys", a reference to Gunn's WWE run as "Mr A**". The Gunn brothers have even "threatened to leave" due to the way fans have been calling them this name.

Wherever the very evil, very nice Danhausen ends up doing in AEW, he seems to have many options due to all the relationships he's made.

