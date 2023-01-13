Backstage details on major concern about former WWE NXT Champion's future before AEW return - Reports

AEW has had a lot of scary injuries in the past. A few of the injured stars have managed to make a return in a few weeks, while some have taken several months to return. One such star who was sidelined due to injury until last week was Adam Cole.

The former NXT Champion was last seen inside the squared circle at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He wrestled in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP World Title. During the match, Cole was severely concussed and thus could not continue the bout.

Nearly eight months after the concussion, Adam Cole made a shocking return to the promotion on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that the AEW locker room was genuinely worried about the former NXT Champion and was questioning his future.

“I was given the impression there was definitely concern at points that he was never ever ever coming back, and now he’s back,” said Bryan Alvarez. (H/T Cultaholic.com)

Adam Cole discussed the hardships he faced while he was away from AEW

Adam Cole came out to a massive pop from the crowd. Instantly, the former NXT Champion was tearing up as he thanked the fans for supporting him to date despite him keeping them in the dark about the status of his condition.

During the segment, Adam Cole spoke about his concussion and the struggles he faced. He mentioned that he was struggling daily and was visiting doctors multiple times a week. Cole also revealed that he was unable to sit in the car for more than 15 minutes as it would be nauseating, and he also had puked on a few occasions. It wasn't just him; his girlfriend Britt Baker was also worried.

Following that, Cole mentioned that he is officially back, and that is bad news for the entire AEW roster.

Adam Cole mentioned that he has his eyes set on the top prize, the world championship.

