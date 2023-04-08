"Before I take this to court" - AEW star sends demands professionalism from one of Tony Khan's recent signings in stark warning 

AEW hosts many personalities on its expansive roster with a number of marquee names occupying the locker room. Two personalities coming to blows are Taya Valkyrie and TBS Champion Jade Cargill, alongside her legal counsel Mark Sterling.

Taya made her debut during the company's return to Canada last month during Dynamite, confronting the champion after a successful defense. Jade's legal counsel, Mark Sterling, has also found himself involved in the feud too. He has been tasked with making sure Taya ceases the use of her finisher, as it is the same move used by Cargill since her debut in 2021.

His legal jargon has fallen on deaf ears thus far, with Valkyrie continuing to use the move. Now the pair may meet in the ring for Rampage for a sit-down. Speaking of the upcoming segment on Twitter, Sterling sent yet another warning of legal action to the recent debutant, demanding professionalism before he takes it to court.

"I've requested that AEW gives us a licensed/professional mediator for this sit down. Perhaps we can come to an agreement before I take this to court. Maybe Taya Valkyrie can be professional for ONCE!" - Smart Mark Sterling via Twitter.

The pair are yet to make things official. But Taya is looking to be the next major challenger to Cargill's 450+ day reign. She carries significant experience as a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and current AAA Reina De Reinas Champion.

Taya Valkyrie is also undefeated since joining AEW

Jade Cargill has been on an immense undefeated streak since her in-ring debut in 2021. Starting out in a mixed-tag alongside Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, she has run through the likes of Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho as well as capturing the TBS title.

However, her challenger is also yet to taste defeat in the promotion. She has thus far only wrestled three times on episodes of Rampage. First, defeating Ava Lawless in her in-ring AEW debut, then against Jade Cargill's right-hand-woman Leila Grey, and against Marina Shafir at the end of March.

Time will tell whether she can turn that momentum into a title win, doing what no one else has managed in over 450 days.

