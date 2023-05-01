"Bet Triple H is crying thinking about her" - Twitter disappointed after former WWE name signs with AEW

A number of former WWE talents have shown up in AEW over the last few years. While many were deemed surplus to requirements, fans have often felt that Triple H would have benefitted from a few had they stayed. Harley Cameron is one of them.

Harley Cameron recently joined AEW, associating herself with "QTV" segments alongside QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs. She has been involved in a few QTV segments, but there was no confirmation of her contractual status with the company.

She was previously spotted in WWE during a Halloween Havoc 2022 promotional video where she was part of a trio of women who performed a cover of the song "I Put a Spell on You." She was accompanied by WWE main roster stars Shotzi Blackheart, who was the host of Halloween Havoc 2022, and Scarlett Bordeaux. This is the only appearance she has made for the Stamford-based company.

During a recent virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, the QTV star seemingly confirmed that she had signed with Tony Khan's company. She even described it as a dream come true for herself. Fans have had mixed reactions to this confirmation.

What did former WWE talent Harley Cameron say about joining AEW?

Harley Cameron is one of the latest former WWE names to sign with AEW. While the former is undoubtedly the biggest wrestling company in the world, AEW has shown over the past 4 years that it is a viable choice for wrestlers.

She said the following during her interview:

“For now. Just for now but we have a plan B coming up so, we’re very well-equipped for what’s happening next (when it comes to Wardlow being TNT Champion) but, I’m loving AEW. AEW’s amazing and it’s just awesome being there. It’s my dream. My dream came true so, very, very happy.”

The recently signed star spoke about signing her autograph on a trading card for the first time.

“Someone has made one of me (trading card) a year ago. Gosh, forgive me. I don’t remember. I think it was two years ago actually they brought it to me but, you’re my first one since being signed so… (she laughed)” [H/T-Wrestletalk]

Harley Cameron's most recent match came on the April 25, 2023, episode of AEW Dark when she defeated Mafiosa. We might see her making her Dynamite or Rampage debut soon.

