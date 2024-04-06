"Came back to beg hunter for a job" - Fans erupt after major AEW star is spotted backstage ahead of WrestleMania 40

Fans reacted hilariously to an absent AEW star being spotted at the recent WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 event. The star being referenced is Keith Lee.

The Limitless One is a former WWE Superstar, who was presented as the next top star in the Stamford-based promotion. Lee's stellar run in NXT was followed by his amazing performance at the Survivor Series 2019 Premium Live Event, which impressed many fans.

Lee was eventually released from the Stamford-based promotion in November 2021 and he jumped ship to AEW in February 2022. However, his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion seemed insignificant after being pushed for a while.

Keith Lee has been out of in-ring action since December 2023 when he defeated Brian Cage. He had reportedly undergone multiple surgeries earlier this year.

At the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony, many WWE Superstars were present in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to see legendary names get inducted into the elite club. Along with many WWE personalities, Keith Lee was also present on the show, seemingly accompanying his partner, Mia Yim.

An X/Twitter user posted a clip in which The Limitless One can be seen walking into the shot when CM Punk was being interviewed backstage.

Fans went into a frenzy after seeing Lee on the show. Many people urged Triple H to bring him back to the Stamford-based promotion as he was being misused at the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, some fans also assumed that Lee made an appearance on the show to get a job in WWE.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

It remains to be seen if the former NXT Champion makes a return to the Stamford-based promotion shortly.

AEW star Keith Lee recently appeared with several WWE Superstars

Keith Lee was recently spotted with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Carlito, MVP, Omos, and Cedric Alexander ahead of WrestleMania XL. Shelton Benjamin uploaded a wholesome picture on his Instagram handle with the following caption:

"Surrounded by my Brothers!!! Best night ever"

It remains to be seen when Lee will return to in-ring action in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

