CM Punk must show up at All In 2023 following massive return at AEW Collision, according to legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter wants CM Punk to appear and compete at All In 2023 following his AEW return at the debut episode of Collision last Saturday night.

Following the backstage turmoil at All Out 2022, Punk and The Elite were indefinitely suspended from the company. While Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were back in a few months, there was suspense about the Chicago native's future, as many rumors indicated he might be gone from AEW.

As it turned out, CM Punk finally returned to All Elite Wrestling at the debut episode of Collision last week. Apart from delivering a blistering show-opening promo, Punk was also in action in the night's main event. In the show's main event he and FTR defeated Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed The Second City Saint's return. The veteran journalist stated that he was hoping the promotion and Punk had settled their differences for good.

Apter also believes CM Punk must appear at AEW's biggest show yet, All In 2023, which is set to go down at Wembley Stadium, London, on August 27th.

"CM Punk was, of course, the attraction on that show, and I'm hoping, for their sake, this will sustain. I think what they should do and maybe they will, is bring CM Punk to Wembley Stadium as well because I think it'll also put him on the top," said Bill Apter. [11:01 - 11:24]

Disco Inferno wants a rivalry between CM Punk and Jeff Hardy in AEW

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno spoke about Punk possibly reigniting his rivalry with one of his greatest opponents, Jeff Hardy, in AEW. Inferno feels the feud could touch upon Hardy's real-life issues and could result in some memorable promo exchanges between the two former WWE Champions.

"That's not a bad idea because Punk could sit there talk about Jeff Hardy's problems, and Jeff Hardy could say, well, you're straight edge look at all the problems you've caused. That could be a good verbal exchange," said Disco Inferno.

Though it's not clear what lay ahead for CM Punk in AEW, it's safe to say fans would remain on the edge of their seats to see what he does next.

Do you see The Second City Saint appearing at All In 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

