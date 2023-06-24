CM Punk responds to rumors of top AEW name leaving Dynamite "in a bad mood" after his return

After almost ten months since his last appearance, CM Punk returned to AEW Dynamite, coming out with FTR to save The Hardys from The Gunns and Bullet Club Gold. He then dropped the challenge for a match at Collision. However, not all seemed thrilled with his appearance on Wednesday.

It was first reported that a top name in AEW went home unhappy after Dynamite this week. This person has said that even with splitting Punk and The Elite physically, there is still the possibility of the Straight Edge Superstar being a "ticking time bomb," which could lead to another unfortunate situation.

In response to this statement, however, CM Punk himself is unfazed. He simply posted a selfie of himself in his Instagram story. He added the song "Time Bomb" by Rancid as the background music of said story. This shows how little the former AEW World Champion cares about what people have been saying about him.

CM Punk's promo on Collision was not "100% cleared"

In his return to AEW, CM Punk went on to do another one of his promos once more, and this time he wanted to get a few things off his chest. However, this time, he went as far as to take a shot at The Young Bucks, with whom he has real-life heat.

Punk seems not entirely over the Brawl Out incident that occurred last year. In his promo, he called himself a "Genuine article in a business full of counterfeit bucks" and was not cleared by AEW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke about the promo and how this led to some frustrations backstage. The former tag team champions could not dispute in any way, as they were made to sign an NDA regarding the entire incident and Punk himself.

He also mentioned how it was previously mentioned that Punk had the green light for everything he was going to say but decided to include the dig at the Young Bucks.

The week of CM Punk's return seems shaky, but now comes the real test, as we are in for a blockbuster weekend with Collision and Forbidden Door coming in on consecutive days. This will also be the first time since the incident that Punk and The Elite will be at the same venue.

How do you feel the two sides will be nearby at Forbidden Door? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

