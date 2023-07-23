Cody Rhodes claims credit for bringing back a major post-WrestleMania segment after jumping ship from AEW

AEW
By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jul 23, 2023 03:24 IST
Cody Rhodes will go up against Brock Lesnar again soon
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke about a certain idea that he carried over to his current company after leaving AEW.

The American Nightmare has had an eventful career so far, previously having been in the Stamfiord-based promotion as well. He later worked in the independent circuit, eventually playing a major role at the All In event in 2018.

After his stint in AEW as an EVP and in-ring performer, Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to a hero's welcome.

An interesting part of the All Elite events is the media scrum that comes after. In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cody explained that the idea was pitched to AEW by Brandi Rhodes.

However, he had convinced WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins to do the same after WrestleMania 38. According to the American Nightmare, the turnout for it had been beautiful.

While it is not confirmed, it seems quite clear that the tradition will continue for all major shows in the future.

Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE had apparently affected certain stars in Tony Khan's roster

While the move to WWE was certainly beneficial to him, Cody's departure had negatively affected a few AEW stars at the time, like Fuego Del Sol.

In an interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Ropes, the former AEW talent stated that with Cody Rhodes' support gone, he had struggled to find better outings in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. I think, I mean be dumb not to say that there’s a totem pole in AEW right? Like I say this all the time. You have to get Moxley on the show. You have to get the elite on the show, you have to get MJF on the show, you have to get Chris Jericho on the show," said Del Sol. [H/T InsideTheRopes]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, where he is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar again.

