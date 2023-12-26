English model threatens to leak her private chats with AEW stars if they continue to badmouth CM Punk

CM Punk's relationship with AEW came to a sour end after several backstage dramas and politics. Now, a model has come forward to dismantle anyone who badmouth Punk further regarding his stint in the company. The name in question is Morgan Holly Moore.

The Best in the World made his debut for AEW in 2021 and looked to become the flag bearer of the company in the long run. However, he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view that became a highly publicized and controversial angle for the company.

The incident happened long back but keeps on resurfacing, with the latest being Punk and his ally Ace Steel's lawyer Stephen P. New claiming that all of them were under NDAs and could not comment publicly on it. Moreover, he stated that under the AEW employee handbook, no other star was allowed to say anything about controversial events.

English model Morgan Holly Moore took to X to openly threaten to leak chats about stars violating the handbook code if the wave of disrespecting Punk continues in the future.

"Should I release some of my DM’s if wrestlers from AEW ignore the employee handbook and try to bad mouth punk about Brawl Out?"

CM Punk has bigger goals to focus on with his WWE return

The troubles for CM Punk did not end there, as he was once again involved in a backstage fight, this time with Jack Perry at the AEW All In event in August 2023. This led to Tony Khan terminating The Second City Saint, and Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

For now, Punk is gearing up to compete in his first WWE match against Dominik Mysterio in over nine years during the Live Holiday Tour. Following that, the fans will see Punk participate in the 30-man Royal Rumble match in January 2024.

Returning to the sight of his last WWE match during the previous run, the former WWE Champion is focused on winning the bout and finally fulfilling his long-awaited destiny of main-eventing WrestleMania next year.

