Former AEW personality confirms appearance in major promotion

A former AEW star recently attended a show of a major promotion and confirmed it on social media later. The star being discussed is Jose The Assistant and he was present at TNA Wrestling recently.

Jose was a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2021. He managed Andrade during the initial phase of his run. Later, he aligned himself with La Facción Ingobernable, which consisted of Rush, Preston Vance, and Dralistico. The faction wasn't featured on AEW TV as much in 2024.

Unfortunately, he and a bunch of other stars were released from their AEW contract on April 1, 2024. Since getting released, he has been teasing aligning himself with Andrade, who is currently signed to WWE since January 2024.

Recently, the 38-year-old star took to Twitter and posted about his appearance on TNA Wrestling. He sent a supportive message about the promotion and encouraged everyone to watch their shows.

"The women and men at are putting on GREAT professional wrestling matches. GO SEE THEM! TNA has an incredibly talented roster, a strong production team and the live events have super loud fans. It had been a while since I had been at wrestling, going there felt GOOD," he shared.

Expand Tweet

Jose The Assistant reveals nixed plans prior to his AEW release

Jose was released from AEW on April 1 earlier this year. However, he recently opened up about their potential venture, which was scrapped due to his release.

The 38-year-old star took to Twitter to reveal he had written an entire story for a short film, which replicated the Blood In Blood Out movie.

"I had written out the story, locked down film location and was SET to go meet with Damian Chapa in LA to get dates ready to film. If I didn’t get f***ing fired on April Fools Day, the fans would have had a roughly 12 min short film with LFI/Blood in Blood out. @rushtoroblanco."

Expand Tweet

As of now, there has been no update on which promotion Jose could be heading to. It will be interesting to see where he is heading next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback