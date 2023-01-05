Former Intercontinental Champion claps back at MJF's dig on AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, MJF namedropped numerous wrestling veterans and legends. However, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm had an interesting response.

On Dynamite, MJF and Danielson confronted each other in a heated segment. While doing so, the AEW World Champion claimed that veterans, including Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, and Disco Inferno, have put him over.

The top star took digs at his rival, using Dean Malenko and Lance Storm's names as a joke.

In response, Storm took to Twitter to hit back at MJF by referencing WWE star The Miz.

"If Dean and I did have a kid he’d be as good of a wrestler as @bryandanielson I’d have to have a kid with The Miz to produce @The_MJF," Storm wrote.

Following the segment, Bryan Danielson challenged for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

However, Danielson will have to go through MJF's stipulation of winning every week until February 8 to get his title match in March. On this week's show, the former WWE World Champion was victorious over Tony Nese.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will finally be able to win the world championship by dethroning MJF? Sound off in the comment section.

