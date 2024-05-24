Former WWE name returns to Tony Khan's company, gets a grand entrance

AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan had a surprise up his sleeve. A former WWE star had an attention-grabbing entrance in Ring of Honor, complete with some serious fireworks.

The star in question is Jimmy 'Zombie Princess' Jacobs, formerly a writer on WWE's creative team from 2015 to 2017. He was earlier signed with ROH from 2003 to 2007. He worked with Impact Wrestling for two years and signed with AEW in 2023 as a producer.

Jacobs got a massive entrance on the latest episode of Ring of Honor. It was filled with some massive pyros and the commentary team singing his praise. Jacobs had a match against 'Indian Giant' Satnam Singh, a losing effort. The fanfare was rather short-lived as Jacobs succumbed to a crushing defeat at the hands of Singh.

Jacobs is one of the few wrestling personalities who started as a wrestler and went on to produce and write. He has earlier performed in ROH from 2003 to 2007.

Jimmy Jacobs was reportedly released from WWE after a photo with The Bullet Club prior to Tony Khan launching AEW

Jimmy Jacobs was with WWE as a writer, but according to the man, he was dismissed from services because he posed for a photo with then-Bullet Club members The Young Bucks when they landed outside the arena where the RAW episode of September 2017 was going on and created a ruckus. This was similar to how D-Generation X grabbed attention during their 'Invasion' angle during an episode of Monday Nitro.

In an interview with AdFreeShows, he revealed the timeline of what happened.

"I knew it wasn't going to be received well, that's for sure, I was in the arena and I think Kevin Owens texted me, 'Are the Bucks there?' I hadn't heard anything about it from inside the arena. He goes, 'I think they're outside shooting something.' I went out there, 'Holy crap, the Bucks are here.' I saw them, we exchanged pleasantries, it was good to see them. Right as I was leaving, 'hey guys, let's take a picture,'" he said.

Jacob was fired soon after. Tony Khan is no stranger to the invasion angle. Currently, he is part of such an angle, with The Young Bucks aligning with a returning Jack Perry to attack him, Kenny Omega, and other wrestlers.