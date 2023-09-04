"I am ready for her" - AEW star teases major feud against Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) after All Out

Mercedes Moné was a topic at the All Out Media Scrum, where wrestlers revealed several tantalizing details about future All Out programming, One of them was the possible feuds between women wrestlers. Kris Statlander, the current AEW Women's Champion, was in attendance and spoke about the possibility of Moné making an impact on All Out.

Mercedes was earlier spotted at the All In pay-per-view, which took place at Wembley Stadium, igniting conversations that she would soon be a part of the roster. Statlander, when asked about how open she was to seeing a Mercedes Moné-Kris Statlander feud, had this to say:

"I think the Women's locker room is always ready for a challenge. We are willing to accept anyone who wants to step our way and put us to the test. And as a champion, I know there's always a target on my back. And if she wants to step up to me, I am ready for her."

Charlotte Flair wants Mercedes Moné back as Sasha Banks at WrestleMania XL

The hype for WrestleMania XL is growing. During an interview, Charlotte Flair, who was the Women's Champion in the Stamford-based company at the time, opened up about what she feels about facing Mercedes Moné at the fortieth version of Wrestlemania. when she spoke to Sports Illustrated.

"We'll see what WrestleMania XL brings, but you know what's crazy? "Think of how much better we are now than we were then. We've both grown so much; you can't even compare it to before."

The Queen of WWE and The Boss had a tremendously entertaining feud back in 2016, where they went at each other in a Hell in a Cell Match at the pay-per-view. Banks also had a kerfuffle with Flair on SmackDown Live! in 2021, Banks and Ric Flair's daughter were feuding with each other for a while and have faced each other at several venues and in matches, including a triple-threat one with Bayley. They have even crossed paths against each other and with Rhea Ripley in a triple-threat match back in 2019. Banks left WWE in 2022.

