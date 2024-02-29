"I worked harder than most people at AEW" - Former WWE star reveals what made him leave All Elite Wrestling (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently opened up about his AEW departure after being with the company since its inception.

The former star in question is none other than QT Marshall, who also works as a coach at Cody Rhodes's Nightmare Factory. He was primarily seen as a manager on All Elite Wrestling television. Although he did wrestle for the company, Marshall was more recognized for his backstage role. He recently revealed that he plans on wrestling in the Indies rather than AEW.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, QT Marshall revealed how he hoped that his in-ring career would lead to something more in All Elite Wrestling:

"I just have a lot of things I want to do, I just kinda wanna relax as I've been on the road five years straight and I've never publicly stated stuff, but man, I worked harder than most people at AEW. If that ruffles feathers, man, I don't care. I busted my butt for them in hopes that maybe it would lead to more in the ring maybe, but they're two separate things. When Tony and I spoke about that, we both were on the same page about that. A lot of people think I left to become this big star. It's not what it was at all." [4:05-4:38]

QT Marshall talks about his AEW run, talks with WWE, and Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling in the video above.

Tony Khan heaped praise on QT Marshall after his AEW departure

AEW CEO Tony Khan gave his reaction to QT Marshall's departure from All Elite Wrestling in November 2023. Marshall would eventually return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2024. Speaking with the New York Post, TK said the following:

“I really, really like Mike [Cuellari], QT. I worked with him for a number of years. He has very high aspirations and rightfully so. He’s a very talented person. He’s got a great mind for wrestling and he’s a very talented wrestler. He cares a lot about the people around him. He’s a very giving person. He also does want to have an in-ring career and I think that’s important to him and he is someone that offers a lot to any company and I have only very positive things to say about QT." [H/T New York Post]

QT Marshall is now back with All Elite Wrestling as a producer and a backstage employee. It will be interesting to see if he plans to become an on-screen talent and wrestle again in the company.

What is your favorite moment of QT Marshall in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

