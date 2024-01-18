"It’s showtime!" - AEW makes massive announcement

AEW has expanded into several different markets over the last few years and is developing a large presence in the world of video games. The company took to social media today to celebrate the release of its latest mobile game.

AEW: Rise to the Top was released today on Android and IOS platforms. The game was published by Vancouver-based East Side Games Group in collaboration with All Elite Wrestling. It's the second mobile game centered on the Jacksonville-based promotion, following 2021's Elite General Manager.

The game is now live and available for free download on mobile devices worldwide. In celebration of the launch, the company took to X and sent out a message of excitement:

"It’s showtime! AEW: Rise to the Top has officially launched and is waiting for you to take your seat. Download for FREE in the App Store or Google Play and become All Elite today!"

What are the features of AEW: Rise to the Top?

The new mobile game, developed by Game Masons in collaboration with the Jacksonville-based promotion's games division, boasts several modes of play, including "idle play" RPG battles, PVP, and story modes.

The game allows players to step into the shoes of their favorite All Elite talent on a journey to superstardom. Fans can play as top stars such as Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Toni Storm, and many more.

In a press release from publisher East Side Games, All Elite Wrestling's Vice President of Licensing and Games, Mark Caplan, had this to say:

"As part of AEW's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative professional wrestling to fans around the world, we are thrilled to partner with East Side Games for this mobile game experience. Working alongside AEW's Senior Project Manager Aubrey Edwards, East Side Games clearly understood the significance of capturing the incredible entertainment our fans have come to enjoy."

Fans will know Aubrey Edwards as one of All Elite Wrestling's most prolific officials, but she also has several years of experience in video game production, which landed her a dual role as Senior Project Manager in the company's games division.

East Side Games further promised a unique blend of immersive storytelling with time-limited storylines and events. You can check out the full press release here.

Fans can download Rise to the Top for free on the App Store and Google Play today.

Are you planning to play All Elite Wrestling's newest mobile game? What would you like to see from the promotion's next video game? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

