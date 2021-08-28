Jim Cornette responds to Booker T's controversial comments about CM Punk's AEW debut

Jim Cornette recently reacted to Booker T's comments about CM Punk's AEW debut. Following Punk's appearance at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Booker T felt that the 42-year-old star shouldn’t have mainly focused on the WWE aspects of his promo.

In reaction to the Hall of Famer's comments, Cornette expressed that he couldn't relate to Booker's views on this topic.

During episode 206 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE personality mentioned the strong aspects of CM Punk's first AEW promo.

"What was he [Booker T] watching? If any of that had happened, I would be right in Booker T's corner but it didn't." Cornette continued, "He took 10 minutes to get to the ring because he was actually out there for 20. Took 10 minutes to get to the ring because people were screaming so loud, then the promo was 10 minutes and he never mentioned the WWE by name or by letters but what he did was address the reason why he left was that, 'I could not get well physically, spiritually, emotionally in the same place that made me sick.' Which was a great line and also people knew it was the truth, that he wasn't working them. Then he proceeded to talk about everything else, I'm back and then he sold the match with Darby and blah blah blah."

Cornette himself was a fan of the segment and stated how Booker T never cut a promo that earned such a huge crowd reaction.

The former WWE personality continued by claiming that whatever Booker was "accusing" CM Punk of doing did not take place.

"Even Cornette liked it, Booker. I mean, that's insane and let's face it, Booker T has never done a promo like that in his life. I've done a few promos like that but never with that reaction. But Booker's never had that reaction or ever done that promo." Cornette added, "I don't see what anybody could dislike about it, besides that it wasn't any longer than it already was, 'cause that would've helped us not see the rest of the s**t on that show. But besides that, what he is accusing Punk of doing, did not actually take place, and I don't know what he was listening to."

Check out Jim Cornette's response to Booker T's comments about CM Punk in the video below:

CM Punk will face Darby Allin at All Out

CM Punk's first AEW match will take place against Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5. The former WWE Champion is set to wrestle in his first televised match since January 2014 and hopes to get off to a winning start in Tony Khan's promotion.

The pair will meet in CM Punk's home city of Chicago. Much like his AEW debut, Punk is expected to receive another insane reception at All Out.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Kartik Arry