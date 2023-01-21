Konnan says he's "not invested" in recent AEW signing 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently made scathing comments about a new AEW signing.

The talent in question, Action Andretti, first became known to the All Elite fans after his match with Chris Jericho. Much to the shock of the live audience, Andretti was able to gain the upper hand on Jericho, scoring a win over the legendary Ocho. This catapulted him into prominence as he started a feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Konnan, however, seemed unimpressed with the fresh talent. In a recent episode of his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia in his criticism.

"I am not invested in Action Andretti and I can't believe that out of all the great talent, young talent that there is in the wrestling world, they picked him. Now they gotta kind of stick to him, but to me, that guy is not a star whatsoever. And I hope that they have learnt that neither Yuta nor Daniel Garcia at this juncture of their careers are not main-eventers." (5:37 - 5:58)

Jim Cornette also previously commented on AEW star Action Andretti

Konnan's disdain for the booking of Action Andretti is apparently shared by Jim Cornette as well.

In a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager explained that although Andretti may have had a good start, he would potentially not work out on TV.

“He may be a good kid, I don’t know how old he is, like I said, he’s probably not going to get a lot bigger. But right now you can tell that he’s doing the same s**t that everybody else does in the independent matches, running up and down the ropes and flipping and things. But he’s not ready to be even be Daniel Garcia in this environment, he’s in way over his head. We will probably never see him again on Dynamite, he’ll be on Dark or Elevation now that he’s signed but you’ve got to do something with him.” [2:27:54-2:28:18]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the new talent in AEW.

