Latest AEW signing confirmed

AEW has continued building its roster and staff in the early stages of 2024. With the recent addition of Jennifer Pepperman and the potential debut of Mercedes Mone on the horizon, the Jacksonville-based promotion seems to be going all out ahead of its contract negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery.

AEW's newest signing might surprise fans, as it seems that Highland Games athlete and former SoCal Pro Wrestling interviewer Arkady Unterleidner, aka Arkady Aura, has joined the promotion.

Arkady took to social media today to announce that she had become All Elite. She thanked her fans and mutuals for their support:

"Feeling beyond blessed to be apart of such an incredible company. Thank you for all the love and support on this journey. This is only the beginning! 🖤 #allelitewrestling," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

According to a report by Fightful Select, Arkady is set to join the company as a backstage interviewer. She'll take up duties alongside Renee Paquette and Lexy Nair across All Elite Wrestling's weekly programming.

AEW signs former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman

Tony Khan made a big splash last week when he signed Jennifer Pepperman, an Emmy-winning writer who worked for WWE from 2017 to 2024.

Pepperman was reportedly the favorite writer of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). With Mone potentially debuting at next month's AEW Dynamite: Big Business, the company seems set on maximizing her impact.

All Elite Wrestling has also been fleshing out its women's division and providing a bigger spotlight to the female talent in the company over the last few months, which Pepperman, as Vice President of Content Development, can certainly contribute to.

Expand Tweet

Jennifer Pepperman is expected to contribute to the creative direction of both the men's and women's divisions in AEW and is likely to have a big hand in the presentation of Mercedes Mone.

Are you excited about the changes in All Elite Wrestling's staff? What direction would you like to see the company go in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!