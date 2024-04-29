Lita, Renee Paquette, and many other AEW stars react to Darby Allin’s serious life update

Multiple wrestling stars like Lita and Renne Paquette reacted to Darby Allin's update recently.

Darby is one of the biggest risk-takers in AEW. He has been involved in many of the nastiest spots in the promotion. Recently, his quest to climb Mount Everest was postponed as he injured his foot weeks before starting his preparations for the climb. The former TNT Champion got injured during a match with Jay White on March 13 edition of Dynamite.

The Relentless star shared a piece of unfortunate news on Instagram yesterday. He revealed that he got hit by a bus while crossing the road on a New York street.

"That awkward moment when your [sic] crossing the street in New York with a broken foot and get hit by a bus…… Least I can have a good time with @raymond_pettibon_ and catch a Broadway show, lol," he wrote.

Stars such as Lita, Renne Paquette, Taya Valkyrie, Penelope Ford, Ryan Nemeth, and Thunder Rosa took to Instagram and reacted to the former TNT Champion's post.

WWE legend Mick Foley wishes Darby Allin a speedy recovery

After the 31-year-old star was involved in a horrific accident, Mick Foley took to Instagram and wished the latter well and appreciated him for making it to the show that night.

"GET WELL, DARBY! Sending positive thoughts and a healing prayer for Darby Allin, who was struck by a bus in NYC while walking across the street with a broken foot. Despite the collision, Darby somehow still made it to his Broadway show that night! He is one tough dude!" wrote Foley.

As of now, no timetable for the former TNT Champion's return has been scheduled. It will be interesting to see how things work out for him after his comeback.